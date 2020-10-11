Applications are now open for the Culture Resource’s 2021 Production Awards program. Elegible artists must be under 35 and from Sudan, Algeria, Morocco, Tunisia, Mauritania, Egypt, Palestine, Jordan, Lebanon, Syria, Iraq or Yemen:

According to organizers:

The program supports artists and writers from the Arab region, below the age of 35, by offering grants to enable them to produce their first creative projects. Grants of up to $10,000 are available for projects in literature, music, performing arts and visual arts and of up to $15,000 for projects in cinema and video. The program helps give young people the opportunity to create original works and develop new forms of artistic expression.

The grants can be for work in the performing arts, visual arts, cinema, music, or literature. For the latter, they’re looking to support, “Creation and publication of novels, shorts stories, poetry collections and theater texts.”

The deadline for application is October 30, 2020 at 16:00 Beirut time, and recipients will be announced in the last week of February, 2021.

Those interested should go to the online applications site and fill in the required registration information.