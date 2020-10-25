The American Literary Translators Association has opened applications for the 2021 Emerging Translator Mentorship Program:

Organizers write:

The ALTA Emerging Translator Mentorship Program is designed to establish and facilitate a close working relationship between an experienced translator and an emerging translator on a project selected by the emerging translator. The mentorship duration is approximately nine months. The emerging translator is expected to choose a project that can be completed in that time, and they will only be advised on that particular project. ALTA’s Emerging Translator Mentorship Program was founded by former ALTA board member Allison M. Charette.

The award covers ALTA conference registration, as well as travel to the conference location and on-site accommodations — if events are in-person next year — up to $1500.

Although there is no Arabic-language category, there is a “non-language-specific, non-genre-specific” category with mentor Kareem James Abu-Zeid.

Applications will be accepted through November 30, 2020.

More about how to apply at the ALTA website.