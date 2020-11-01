British Council Arts has announced a new fund for UK organizations looking to collaborate with an international partner on a digital arts project:

Eligible partner countries include Algeria, Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon, Libya, Morocco, Palestine, Syria, Tunisia, and Yemen.

They write:

We have always supported international artistic collaboration through our work. In response to increasing restrictions on global travel due to Covid-19, and rising concerns about the sustainability of face-to-face collaborations, we are now looking for new ways to foster these international connections. The Digital Collaboration Fund aims to address this challenge. Through a series of grants, we are supporting organisations to devise new virtual ways of working internationally, in turn creating a climate-friendly approach to international collaboration and artistic exchange.

Interested organizations can apply for up to £50k. The deadline is November 18, 2020, and there are two information sessions on November 2 and 3 about applying to the fund.

More on the British Council website.