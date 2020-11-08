The Liverpool Arab Arts Festival (LAAF) is currently inviting proposals for our 2021 festival, set to be held Friday July 16 – Sunday July 15, 2021:

The devastating impact of climate change is being felt across the world. Global warming is fuelling extreme weather events, rising sea levels, intense heat, natural disasters, environmental degradation, food and water insecurity, mass migration, and conflict. These consequences are already daily experiences for many within the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. Our 2021 festival will respond to how climate change is impacting MENA communities who are already experiencing the destruction of their environments and land due to conflict and colonialism.

They welcome proposals from artists “from or based in the MENA region, or artists across the globe with MENA or Arab heritage,” that respond to, or are influenced by, climate change. These proposals can be about art forms that include dance, theatre, music, visual art, spoken word, or literature, and possible performance projects include: “live performances, events, artworks, exhibitions, workshops, public realm works, talks, panel discussions, young people’s activities, or digital activities.”



The deadline for applications is Friday December 4, 2020.

To apply, use the application form online at: arabartsfestival.com/laaf2021callout/