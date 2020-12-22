Yesterday, organizers announced the winners of the 2020 Sheikh Hamad Award for Translation and International Understanding:

This round — the prize’s sixth — awarded translations between Arabic and seven different languages: English, Persian, Pashto, Bengali, Swedish, Korean and Hausa.

The Qatar-based prize announced three winners in the Arabic-English category, a first place and two tied for third:

1. Robert Myers and Nada Saab for the translation of Sentence to Hope by Sa’dallah Wannous

3. Jonathan Wright for the translation of Fihris by Sinan Antoon

3. Adil Babikir for the translation of Mansi: A Rare Man in His Own Way by Tayeb Salih

Other first-prize winners were English-to-Arabic translator Ḥabība Ḥasan`Abdallah Ḥasan for her translation of The Medieval Islamic Republic of Letters by Muhsin J. Al-Musawi and Persian-to-Arabic translator Ḥasan al-Ṣarrāf, for his translation of al-Ṣaḥrā’ by`Alī Sharī`atī.

There were also two winners in the category of Arabic-to-Persian translation, four awardees in the “Category for Achievement”; two in the Achievement Awards in Korean; and one each in Pashtu, Bengali, and Hausa. There were also three winners in the category of “Translation Studies and Dictionaries” and one “Translation Encouragement Award.”