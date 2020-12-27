ArtsEverywhere in partnership with coculture is inviting “artists and writers from the Middle East to submit pitches for long-form, investigative journalism or multimedia projects focused on the Levant,” with a deadline of December 30, 2020:

They write:

We are interested in underreported stories in the context of peace and conflict resolution, human migration, ethno-religious tensions, solidarity movements, culture creation or the global pandemic. While we are interested in collaborations between journalists and visual artists, we are open to other configurations of “artistic journalism” based on the strength of the proposal. Applicants who advance to the second phase of the selection process will be asked to submit a budget proposal that reflects the scale and scope of the project. Selected artists/writers will work closely with the ArtsEverywhere team to realize their vision.

Completed works should be in the range of 5,000-10,000 words, and will be made available in both English and Arabic. They write that ArtsEverywhere compensates writers and artists “generously and above market average.”

Reporting and production is expected to take place from January to March 2021.

For those who want to apply:

·Please submit a 250-word pitch of your investigative journalism or multimedia project.

· Pitches may be submitted in English or Arabic, but proposals in Arabic must include a 250-word translation in English.

· Proposals should include relevant links/work samples that demonstrate strong narrative storytelling and outline intended collaborators, travel plans and production materials.

· Pitches should be submitted to siddhartha.joag@gmail.com and mail@coculture.de.

More details at the ArtsEverywhere website.