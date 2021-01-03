ArabLit Quarterly’s Spring 2021 issue will have a focus on SONG. Our guest editor is Karim Zidan:

We are looking for musically focused writing, however that might be interpreted. We are as happy to accept a pitch as a completed submission. Possible submissions include:

*Translations of pre-nahda texts about music, from Arabic

*Short or short-short fiction with a music or musical-instrument element Either in Arabic or translated from Arabic to English.

*Essays about music, either translated or originally written in English, but linked to Arabic literature.

*Poems about music (or poems set to music), any length. Either in Arabic or translated from Arabic to English.

*Literary playlist essay, focused on a book (novel, short-story collection, poetry collection) where music is a central element. Music about music.

*Essay about food and music

*A history of the relationship between music and poetry in a country (or countries) of the Maghreb or Mashreq

*Open letter to a late author that centers on music

*Translators Cafe interview or feature that has an element of song.

*Short comix about songs, either written bilingually, originally in Arabic, or with relation to Arabic literature.

Pitches for this issue should be in by Jan 20. Drafts of completed works should be in by Feb 15. We aim to publish March 15, 2021.

*

ArabLit Quarterly’s Summer 2021 issue will have a focus on THE KITCHEN. Our guest editor this issue is Nour Ibrahim:

We are looking for food-focused writing, however that might be interpreted. We are as happy to accept a pitch as a completed submission. Consider:

*Translations of pre-nahda texts about cooking, food, and recipes, from Arabic

*Short-short fiction with a cookery element, under 1500 words. Either in Arabic or translated from Arabic to English.

*Essays about cookery, either translated or originally written in English, but linked to Arabic literature.

*Poems about food, any length. Either in Arabic or translated from Arabic to English.

*Literary playlist essay, focused on a book (novel, short-story collection, poetry collection) where food or cooking is a central element.

*A history of some particular food in a country (or countries) of the Maghreb or Mashreq

*Open letter to a late author that centers on food

*Translators Cafe interview or feature that has a fodo element

*Short comix about cookery, either written bilingually, originally in Arabic, or with relation to Arabic literature.

Pitches for this issue should be in by March 15. Drafts of completed works should be in by April 15. We aim to publish June 15.

*

We are not able to accept: Fiction and poetry written originally in English. Sorry.

We do accept: Both pitches and completed works.

Yes, we do pay: $15/page

To submit, please visit our page on Submittable. Submissions are, as ever, without charge.