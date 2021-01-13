As they announced last month, Banipal magazine will be launching an Arabic edition later this year:

Banipal magazine, founded in London in 1998 by Margaret Obank and Samuel Shimon, recently brought out their new 69th issue. The magazine, which launched the Saif Ghobash Banipal Prize for Arabic Literary Translation in 2006, a visiting-writer fellowship with St. Aidan’s College in 2016, and a Spanish-language edition in 2020, will later this year begin publishing a new literary magazine in Arabic.

In an announcement on Facebook, they wrote, “With works translated into Arabic from many other languages as well as those written in Arabic it will be an exciting international literary adventure that will complement the original Banipal Magazine of Arab Literature in English translation, and its sister publication, Banipal revista de literatura árabe moderna, in Spanish translation.”

Readers can look for the magazine in March 2021.