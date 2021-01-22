Over at The Common, Elisabeth Jaquette has joined managing editor Emily Everett in a short podcast about translating Sudanese fictions:

In the discussion linked above, translator Elisabeth Jaquette speaks to editor Emily Everett about four stories she translated from Arabic for Issue 19 of The Common. The stories are part of a special portfolio of fiction from established and emerging Sudanese writers

Read in Jaquette’s translation:

Flash, by Lemya Shammat 

The Creator, by Abdel-Ghani Karamalla  

The Opening Ceremony, by Bushra Elfadil

Notebooks of Maladies, by Emad Blake 

Also:

Listen to the discussion now.

