Over at The Common, Elisabeth Jaquette has joined managing editor Emily Everett in a short podcast about translating Sudanese fictions:
In the discussion linked above, translator Elisabeth Jaquette speaks to editor Emily Everett about four stories she translated from Arabic for Issue 19 of The Common. The stories are part of a special portfolio of fiction from established and emerging Sudanese writers.
Read in Jaquette’s translation:
Flash, by Lemya Shammat
The Creator, by Abdel-Ghani Karamalla
The Opening Ceremony, by Bushra Elfadil
Notebooks of Maladies, by Emad Blake
Also:
Listen to the discussion now.