Boston University’s one-year MFA in literary translation is now accepting applications for next fall:

According to BU’s Margaret Litvin, there are 50% merit scholarships available, and US residents can also apply for FLAS funding to cover the rest of the program’s costs.

Students can focus on — among other things — Arabic literature, translation history and theory, and literary style. There are also opportunities to network with translators and publishers.

Applications are due February 15; you can find more information at bu.edu/translation/mfa/. The FLAS deadline is also February 15.