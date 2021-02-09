Yemeni novelist Wajdi al-Ahdal talks about the books he loved growing up, “blank-page phobia,” Yemen’s disappearing middle class, and what he’s working on now:

By Abdulsalam al-Rubaidi

Wajdi Al-Ahdal — one of the brightest authors in Yemen — is an author with a rich imagination that produces realistic tales wrapped in the magic of the absurd, writing in a language that falls lightly on the reader’s soul, with a tendency, in some cases, toward irony and humor. Many studies have been written about his literature, and his works have been translated into a number of languages. Al-Ahdal has published plays, short stories, and novels that expose social hypocrisy, false religiosity, the conditions of women, and the political failings that have accompanied the work of successive governments in modern Yemen.

Wajdi al-Ahdal at a writing workshop run by the Romooz Foundation in Sanaa, Yemen.

Al-Ahdal explains, in one of his articles, that literature is an interpretation of life, and this is true of his novels and stories. He writes about contemporary Yemen such that it puts the reader face-to-face with pieces from the lived Yemeni reality. Many pass by without seeing, through force of habit, what sparks his attention.

It suffices to quote here two examples from his fictional works: In his novel A Country Without Sky (A Land Without Jasmine in William Hutchins’ translation), published in 2008, we look in on the culture of daily oppression that women are subjected to in the Yemeni city, including on the university campus that some assume to be a bastion of knowledge and high moral standards.

In his collection of stories People of Restaurant Street, published in 2017, Al-Ahdal presents stories of flesh-and-blood Yemeni characters with different class affiliations, tastes, and patterns of behavior. Wajdi Al-Ahdal composed the stories in this collection by frequenting a small road off Tahrir Street in the center of the capital, Sana’a.

In the conversation that follows, we talk about the personae and narratives of Wajdi al-Ahdal.

Hello Ustaz Wajdi. Can you tell us about the sources of your intellectual and creative development, especially during childhood and adolescence?

My father, may God have mercy on him, had a library full of books. This library contributed to planting the seed of writing in me. From an early age, I read historical, literary, religious, geographic, and autobiographical books. Plus, of course, the children’s magazines of which I was very fond. I very much liked the stories of the prophets, the epic of the King of Yemen, Saif ibn Dhi Yazan, and The Thousand and One Nights.

Can literature offer any help in answering the pressing questions in Yemen today, as, for instance, the question of how to achieve a lasting peace and good governance based on constitutional principles that bring about a national consensus, as well as respect for human rights and dignity?

I think this is possible. As we know, all political solutions have reached a dead end, because Yemeni politicians have turned Yemen into a corpse. But literature has a great soul and living tissue, and we can search in its depths for the source of a solution. Literature can sow hope for a bright future for Yemen. Literature is the wind that carries pollen seeds to flowers, after which we have to wait for the fruit to grow and ripen. Just as an individual nourishes a private dream in his head and strives to achieve it, so literature must present a general dream, in order for the people to strive to achieve it.

In your recent short-story collection The Mobilization, you wrote about 14 dictators from around the world. As you know, many writers around the world have written about the personality of the dictator. What’s new in your stories? And why did you write about this topic?

There are many stories about the dictator, but I have never read a collection of short stories about it. When you write a novel about the dictator, you will be forced to commit to one character, and work within its psychological and logical limitations. But a collection of stories allows the author to treat the disease of dictatorship from fourteen different points of view. For example, the Filipino dictator Ferdinand Marcos believed that he ruled the people according to the people’s desires, not according to his personal whims; that is, he was a democratic ruler in his own way! Likewise, the Indonesian dictator Suharto had a theory of governance which was that opponents to his rule had to be finished off before they were in a position to oppose him; this is similar to actions taken by the ancient tyrants who executed newborns for fear of the “savior.”

The dictator, Stalin, saw himself as the highest sort of genius. He couldn’t believe that reaching the highest position in the state hadn’t require any intelligence at all… This exaggerated self-esteem is the fatal mistake that the dictator makes, and sooner or later it leads to the collapse and fragmentation of the state.

Recently, I wrote a piece that pulled together pieces of writing advice. How do you rate the state of prose writing in Yemen during the most recent period? What basic advice would you give someone trying to find their way in the world of writing and publishing?

My assessment of the young generation’s prose writings is generally good. But this is not enough; the young writer must strive to develop his talent on a daily basis, to work on improving his literary style by persevering in reading and writing until he reaches a degree of mastery. There are tons of good stories and novels, especially when we look at what is published in Egypt, the Levant, Iraq, and the Maghreb, because literary writing has developed a lot in Arab countries, and so the average level of writing is no longer interesting. The young Yemeni writer must undergo arduous training to raise his writing level to a professional one. My main advice for the younger generation is to study narrative writing techniques.

If I’m not mistaken, you started thinking about your 2018 novel, The Land of Happy Plots, ten years before its publication. Is fiction writing a tiring job? When do you rejoice and when do you feel sad about the process of writing, editing, and publishing?

It is true; it was 2007 when Yemeni newspapers published the case of the rape of an orphaned girl, eight years old, at the hands of a tribal sheikh. Her grandfather tried to do something and brought the matter to the judiciary, but the perpetrator escaped punishment, and the verdict that was issued was innocent.

I kept the clippings, and it took me ten years for her story to find its way to readers. I agree with you that writing fiction is a very difficult job, as it is not fun to be isolated from society, to spend so many hours alone while you are suffering from blank-page phobia! I feel joy when I write the last line of the novel, and I put that full stop that frees me from enslavement… Because throughout the work on the novel I feel as if I am enslaved and must work day and night to please this authoritarian and relentless lady whom we call “the novel.” This feeling of pleasure lasts for a day, but the next day another lady appears again, bearing a chain for my neck. The only good thing about the craft of writing is that it never brings sadness. On the contrary, it relieves our grief.

Can a writer in Yemen live off the returns from publishing his books? Have you ever wished that your life hadn’t follow the writer’s path?

Sorry, no. The reason is the absence of publishing houses in Yemen, the absence of a system for distributing books, in addition to, of course, the very limited readership. In fact, my friend, the writer in Yemen is the one who allocates part of his income to print his books. Regarding the second part of your question, sometimes I do regret that I took the path of writing… As for my peers and childhood friends, most of them have managed to own their own homes and build a stable life for their families, and the truth is that I have become an example in failure, and my relatives warn their children not to be a disappointment like me!

Do you think that Yemenis are interested in reading literature? What can an individual gain from literature? Do your readers message you directly about your writing?

It seems to me that the practice of reading literature is thriving among the middle classes. But, since Saddam Hussein’s invasion of Kuwait in 1990, this class has been eroding. The outbreak of war in 2015 nearly brought it to an end. We now have 5% rich, 95% poor. The rich do not read Yemeni literature because they see it as inferior vis a vis their high social standing, and the poor do not have the luxury to read literature. Literature has tremendous benefits; for instance, it helps a person understand others, and it develops a sense of the suffering of others. Literature refines behavior. Literature is what makes a person civilized, compassionate, merciful, and opposed to violence. As for interactions with readers, yes—I have wonderful messages, especially from the younger generation, and this is always a surprise, and it gives me an additional incentive to continue writing.

Are you currently planning to publish future novels or short stories? Or will you leave that as a surprise for readers?

It might come as a surprise to you to know that I am writing historical essays on the origins of Yemenis. Many European Orientalists mentioned that the original inhabitants of Yemen were Blacks, who we call in Yemen “the Akhdam,” and that the brown-skinned Yemenis came from northern Arabia. There are other possibilities that the Orientalists did not consider, and I will put these in the hands of readers and let them see for themselves!

*

مرحبا بك أستاذ وجدي. ما هي مصادر تكوينك المعرفي والإبداعي وخصوصا في فترة الطفولة والفتوة؟

كانت لدى والدي رحمه الله مكتبة عامرة بالكتب. وساهمت هذه المكتبة في خلق بذرة الكتابة بداخلي. قرأتُ منذ سن مبكرة كتباً تاريخية وأدبية ودينية وجغرافية وسيراً ذاتية. بالإضافة طبعاً إلى مجلات الأطفال التي كنت مغرماً بها بشدة. أحببتُ كثيراً قصص الأنبياء، وملحمة ملك اليمن سيف بن ذي يزن، وألف ليلة وليلة

هل يمكن للأدب أن يقدم شيئا بخصوص الإجابة عن أسئلتنا الملحة في اليمن اليوم كموضوع تحقيق سلام دائم وحكم رشيد قائم على مبادئ دستورية تحقق التوافق الوطني وتحترم حقوق الإنسان وكرامته؟

أعتقد أن هذا ممكن. كما نلاحظ فإن جميع الحلول السياسية قد وصلت إلى طريق مسدود، لأن السياسيين اليمنيين حولوا اليمن إلى جثة. ولكن الأدب يمتلك روحاً عظيمة، ونسغاً حياً، ويمكن أن نبحث في أعماقه عن مصدر للحل. يمكن للأدب أن يبذر في نفوس المواطنين بذرة الأمل في مستقبل مشرق لليمن. الأدب هو الرياح التي تحمل بذور اللقاح إلى الزهور، وبعد ذلك علينا أن نترقب نمو الثمار ونضجها. وكما يُغذي الفرد حلماً خاصاً في رأسه ويسعى إلى تحقيقه، فإن على الأدب أن يقدم حلماً عاماً، لكي يسعى الشعب إلى تحقيقه

في مجموعتك القصصية الأخيرة ” التعبئة” كتبت عن 14 دكتاتورا من مختلف أنحاء العالم. والمعروف أن كثيرا من الأدباء في العالم كتبوا عن شخصية الدكتاتور. ما الجديد في قصصك هذه؟ ولماذا كتبت عن هذا الموضوع؟

هناك روايات كثيرة عن الدكتاتور، ولكن لم يسبق لي أن قرأتُ مجموعة قصصية عنه. عندما تكتب رواية عن الدكتاتور ستكون مضطراً إلى الالتزام بشخصية واحدة، وتعمل ضمن حدودها النفسية والعقلية، ولكن المجموعة القصصية تتيح معالجة مرض الدكتاتورية، من أربعة عشر زاوية نظر مختلفة. مثلاً الدكتاتور الفلبيني فرديناند ماركوس، كان يعتقد أنه يحكم الشعب وفقاً لهوى الشعب، وليس وفقاً لهواه الشخصي، أيّ أنه حاكم ديمقراطي على طريقته الخاصة! كذلك الدكتاتور الأندونيسي سوهارتو، كانت لديه نظرية في الحكم تقضي بالإجهاز على المعارضين لحكمه قبل أن يتموضعوا في وضع يسمح لهم بمعارضته، وهذا يشبه ما كان يقوم به الطغاة القدماء الذين أعدموا المواليد الجدد خوفاً من “المخلص”. الدكتاتور ستالين كان يرى نفسه أعلى درجة من العباقرة، لم يكن يصدق أن الوصول إلى أعلى منصب في الدولة لا يحتاج إلى أيّ ذكاء مطلقاً.. هذا التقدير المبالغ فيه للذات، هو الخطأ القاتل الذي يقع فيه الدكتاتور، ويؤدي عاجلاً أو آجلاً إلى انهيار الدولة وتشرذمها

مؤخرا كتبت مقالة سردت فيها بعض النصائح عن الكتابة؟ كيف تقيم حال الكتابات السردية في اليمن خلال الفترة الأخيرة؟ وماهي النصيحة الأساسية التي تحب أن توجهها لمن يحاول أن يجد طريقه في عالم الكتابة والنشر؟

تقييمي للكتابات السردية للجيل الشاب أنها جيدة بوجه عام. ولكن هذا لا يكفي، لابد أن يسعى الكاتب الشاب إلى تطوير موهبته بصورة يومية، أن يشتغل على تحسين أسلوبه الأدبي بالمثابرة على القراءة والكتابة حتى يصل إلى درجة الإتقان. هناك أطنان من القصص والروايات الجيدة، خصوصاً عندما ننظر إلى ما يصدر في مصر والشام والعراق وشمال أفريقيا، لأن الكتابة الأدبية تطورت كثيراً في الدول العربية، ولذا المستوى المتوسط من الكتابة لم يعد مثيراً للاهتمام، ويجب على الأديب اليمني الشاب خوض تدريب شاقٍ ليرفع مستواه إلى المستوى الاحترافي في الكتابة. والنصيحة الأساسية للجيل الصاعد هي دراسة تقنيات الكتابة السردية

إن لم أكن مخطئاأظن أنك بدأت في التفكير في روايتك ” أرض المؤامرات السعيدة“، الصادرة في عام 2018م، قبل عشر سنوات من صدورها. هل الكتابة الروائية عمل متعب؟ متى تفرح ومتى تحزن فيما يخص عملية الكتابة والتحرير والنشر؟

صحيح، نشرت الصحف اليمنية عام 2007 حادثة اغتصاب طفلة يتيمة الأبوين، عمرها ثماني سنوات، على يد شيخ قبيلة، وحاول جدها فعل شيء ما ولجأ للقضاء، ولكن الجاني أفلت من العقاب، وصدر الحكم ببراءته. احتفظتُ بالقصاصات، واستغرقتُ عشر سنوات حتى تجد قصتها طريقها إلى القراء. اتفق معك أن الكتابة الروائية عمل صعب جداً، إذ ليس ممتعاً أن تعتزل المجتمع، وتقضي ساعات طويلة لوحدك، وأنت تُكابد رهاب الورقة البيضاء! أشعر بالفرح عندما أكتب السطر الأخير من الرواية، وأضع تلك النقطة التي تحررني من العبودية.. لأنني طوال العمل على الرواية أشعر وكأنني عبد عليه العمل ليل نهار، لإرضاء هذه السيدة المتسلطة عديمة الشفقة التي نسميها “الرواية”. يستمر هذا الشعور الجميل ليوم واحد، ولكن في اليوم التالي تظهر سيدة أخرى تضع رسن العبودية في عنقي من جديد. الشيء الوحيد الجيد في حرفة الكتابة، هو أنها لا تجلب الحزن أبداً، بل على العكس، هي تخفف من أحزاننا

هل يستطيع الكاتب في اليمن أن يعيش من العائد عن طباعة مؤلفاته؟ وهل تمنيت في يوم من الأيام أنك لم تسلك طريق الكتابة في حياتك؟

مع الأسف لا. والسبب هو خلو اليمن من دور النشر، وعدم وجود نظام لتوزيع الكتب، بالإضافة طبعاً إلى نسبة القراء المحدودة جداً. والواقع يا صديقي أن الكاتب في اليمن هو الذي يخصص جزءاً من دخله لطباعة مؤلفاته. وعن الشطر الثاني من سؤالك، أحياناً أشعر بالندم لأنني سلكتُ طريق الكتابة.. أقراني من أصدقاء الطفولة، معظمهم تمكنوا من امتلاك بيوتهم الخاصة، وبناء حياة مستقرة لأسرهم، والحقيقة لقد أصبحت مضرب المثل في الفشل، وأقاربي يحذرون أطفالهم من أن يطلعوا خائبين مثلي

هل ترى أن اليمنيين يهتمون بقراءة الأدب؟ وما الذي يمكن للفرد أن يستقيده من الأدب؟ وهل يتفاعل مع كتاباتك القراء من خلال المراسلة الخاصة؟

يبدو لي أن قراءة الأدب تزدهر بين أفراد الطبقة الوسطى. لكن منذ غزو صدام حسين للكويت عام 1990 وهذه الطبقة تتآكل. وأدى اندلاع الحرب في عام 2015 إلى تلاشيها تقريباً. لدينا الآن 5% أثرياء، و95% فقراء. الأغنياء لا يقرؤون الأدب اليمني لأنهم يرونه أدنى من مكانتهم الاجتماعية الرفيعة، والفقراء ليست لديهم الرفاهية لقراءة الأدب. الأدب له فوائد هائلة، منها أنه يساعد الإنسان على فهم الآخر، ويُنمي الإحساس بمعاناة الآخرين، الأدب يهذب السلوك، الأدب هو الذي يجعل الإنسان متحضراً وعطوفاً ورحيماً ومعارضاً للعنف. بالنسبة لتفاعل القراء، نعم هناك تفاعل رائع، خصوصاً من الجيل الشاب، وهذا ما يثير دهشتي، ويعطيني حافزاً إضافياً للاستمرار في الكتابة

هل تفكر في إصدار أعمال روائية أو قصصية مقبلة؟ أم نترك ذلك ليكون مفاجأة للقراء؟

ربما يكون مفاجئاً لك لو علمتَ أنني بصدد كتابة مقالات تاريخية عن أصول اليمنيين. العديد من المستشرقين الأوروبيين ذكروا أن السكان الأصليين لليمن هم السود، الذين نطلق عليهم في اليمن مسمى “الأخدام”. وأن اليمنيين من ذوي البشرة السمراء جاؤوا من شمال الجزيرة العربية. ثمة احتمالات أخرى لم يفكر فيها المستشرقون، سوف أضعها بين يديّ القراء، وليكن ما يكون

*

In translation:

A Land Without Jasmine, tr. William Hutchins

“The Slow Man,” tr. William Hutchins

“Saghira’s Laws,” tr. David Kanbergs

Dr. Abdulsalam al-Rubaidi holds a PhD in Near and Middle Eastern Studies from the University of Bonn, Germany, and a master in Arabic Language and Literature from Sana’a University, Yemen.