The PEN Translation Prize, supported by PEN America, has announced the five finalists for this year’s $3000 translation prize, in addition to finalists in 10 other categories:

All five finalists for this year’s translation prize were translated from European languages (two from French, one from Spanish, one from Portuguese, and one from Swedish). However, the two novels translated from French were both written by Maghrebi authors: Our Riches, by Algerian novelist Kaouther Adimi, was translated from the French by Chris Andrews; and A Country for Dying: A Novel, by Moroccan novelist Abdellah Taïa, was translated from the French by Emma Ramadan.

This year’s judges, in the prose translation category, are: Jacqui Cornetta, Somrita Urni Ganguly, Ana L. Méndez-Oliver, Amanda Sarasien, Niloufar Talebi, Sevinç and Türkkan.

The other books on the finalists’ list in the PEN Translation Prize category:

That Hair: A Novel, Djaimilia Pereira de Almeida (Tin House), translated from the Portuguese by Eric M. B. Becker

Ornamental, Juan Cárdenas (Coffee House Press), translated from the Spanish by Lizzie Davis

Girls Lost, Jessica Schiefauer (Deep Vellum), translated from the Swedish by Saskia Vogel

Also: Alligator & Other Stories, by Dima Alzayat, is a finalist in the category of Debut Short Story Collection, which brings a $25,000 prize.