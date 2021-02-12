Specimen Press has published two poems by Jalal al-Ahmadi in their originals and multiple translations:

Al-Ahmadi is a Yemeni poet who now lives in Germany.

The first poem, translated to “At Home” by Adam Talib,” opens:

Now I sit alone around a circular table Now I sit circularly around myself Now I sit, as empty as a table Now I sit Failing to understand why my body smells of tobacco and loss

While in the Croatian translation by Antonia de Castro, it opens:

Sjedim sada, sam Za okruglim stolom Sjedim sada, Kružeći oko sebe. Sjedim sada, kao stol za kojim nitko ne sjedi Sjedim sada Ne znam kako Iz mene isparava miris duhana I gubitaka

While in the Italian translation, by Raoul Villano, it opens:

Siedo, adesso, solo, a una tavola rotonda. Siedo, adesso, arrotolato su me stesso. Siedo, adesso, come una tavola a cui nessuno siede. Siedo, adesso, non so come, ma emana, dal mio corpo, un odore di tabacco e di sconfitte.

The complete translations, as well as the poem in Arabic and translations of al-Ahmadi’s الغابة التي حدثت في غيابك, can all be found at Specimen Press.