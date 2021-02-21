The Kendeka Prize for African Literature has opened for submissions:

The Kendeka Prize for African Literature is currently accepting entries for its 2021 edition from now through May 31, 2021. The prize, administered by Solano Publications, is free to enter; both short stories and creative nonfiction are eligible.

The first prize will be 100,000 Kenyan shillings, or around 760 euro, while the second and third prize winners will receive Kshs 50,000 and 25,000 respectively. Organizers say that the remaining two shortlisted stories will receive Kshs 5,000 (or around 40 euro) each.

The prize is set to be awarded at a ceremony to be held during the Nairobi International Book Fair, which last year was held virtually between September 24-26.

All longlisted stories will be published in an anthology to be titled I Am Listening, 2021 Edition.

Entries should be sent to info@solanopublications.com

Eligibility:

Entrants must be born in or citizens of any African country.

One entry per writer.

Submissions should be of between 3000 and 5000 words.

All entries must be in English.

Entries should be attached in Microsoft Word or Rich Text format, with the title of the story as the file name.

The first page of the story should include the name of the story and the number of words.

The entry must be typed in Times New Roman 12 point font with 1.5 line spacing.

Entries must be sent as attachments to an email.

The email to which the story is attached must include the legal name of the writer, telephone number, a short bio, age, and country of residence.

For more details, visit www.solanopublications.com