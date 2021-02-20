A selection of online events from the coming week:

February 23

~AUC’s Translation Studies Center to hold ‘Translating Egyptian Colloquial Poetry’ on Feb. 23

The latest speaker in the American University in Cairo’s Translation Studies Center’s series is Mai Serhan, who will talk about “Translating Egyptian Colloquial Poetry: Sayed Darwish as a Model.” The talk is set for 7 p.m. Cairo time, via Zoom.

(Zoom Meeting Link https://aucegypt.zoom.us/j/92116721066)

February 24

~Banipal Book Club: Velvet

The book club will be discussing the Banipal prize-winning translation Velvet. All are welcome to join. Details here.

February 25

~The Launch of The Book of Ramallah

Edited by Beirut-born, Palestinian novelist Maya Abu Al-Hayat, who lives in Jerusalem and works in Ramallah, this anthology explores the city in all its countless contradictions. The Book of Ramallah features stories from ten established and emerging Palestinian writers, including Anas Abu Rahma, Liana Badr, Khaled Hourani and Ahmad Jaber.

The conversation event will discuss the book and the city, with readings from writers Ameer Hamad and Ibrahim Nasrallah, alongside editor Maya Abu Al-Hayat.

It’s set for 6 p.m. and is a free event, but you must book a place.

~The Launch of Kohl’s Issue 6.3 on Queer Feminisms.

Sara Ahmed will be there as discussant. It will be 7 p.m. EET; more here.

~An Online Reading/Q&A with Najwan Darwish, Translator Kareem James Abu-Zeid, and Jeffrey Yang

Najwan Darwish joins NYRB poets to present his newest poetry collection, Exhausted on the Cross, with the book’s translator, Kareem James Abu-Zeid, and Jeffrey Yang. This program is part of our ongoing series with NYRB and will take place on Zoom. Register online.

~Lebanon’s Diaspora in Africa: Literary Representations with Ghenwa Hayek

According to the events listing, Hayek’s “research explores diaspora as a complex constellation of experiences that gain and in turn produce specific cultural and social resonances. Because of the manner in which race, gender, and class anxieties intersect in its articulation, she pays specific attention to how Lebanon and its African diaspora have been yoked together in the Lebanese national imaginary since the late nineteenth century. She argues that a close reading of these different texts that engage the African diaspora exposes a racial dialectic that has been used to highlight and sustain anxieties about the nation and national identity.”

The event is set for 3-4 p.m. ET.

Upcoming next month

March 9

Shubbak’s Against Disappearance, with writer and historian Marina Warner, writer and activist Hammour Ziada and writer, editor and publisher Abu Amirah. More here.

March 19

Yasmine Motawy talking to Leila Aboulela about literature, history, and human rights in her book The Kindness of Enemies as part of @respond_read project. More here.

KALIMAT: An evening showcasing three spoken-word and musical artists: @DanaDpoetry, @JulianaYaz & @RafeefZiadah. More here.

March 21

Adabiyat Book Club discusses Aboulela’s The Kindness of Enemies. More here.

