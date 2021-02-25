As announced last week, there are new editors and a new board for the journal Middle Eastern Literatures:

Some of you already know that a group of us (@FakhreddineHuda @noraehp Charis Olszok and me) are the new editors of 𝘔𝘪𝘥𝘥𝘭𝘦 𝘌𝘢𝘴𝘵𝘦𝘳𝘯 𝘓𝘪𝘵𝘦𝘳𝘢𝘵𝘶𝘳𝘦𝘴, an important space to explore the potential of a comparative literature that is not centered on Euro-America — Adam Talib (@2illit_adab) February 16, 2021

As co-editor Nora Parr wrote in her announcement, “The journal has carved out an important space to explore the potential of a comparative literature that is not centered on Euro-America, and we are thrilled to carry out and even further this mission. Our role is to nurture ambitious and innovative scholarship, and we are committed to completing peer review within three months or less.”

To that end, the four co-editors have recruited a new board, and, they write, “The journal aims to broaden available networks of communication within and across relevant fields, and establish new ones. We thus seek research that identifies literature and culture of the Middle East not just as subjects of study, but as locations of knowledge with relevance beyond any one academic discipline or field of thought. We aim to foster an active exchange of approaches, perspectives, and knowledge from across languages, and will regularly publish book reviews and bibliographies in support of that effort.”

They are particularly looking for work “that identifies literature and culture of the Middle East not as subjects of study, but as locations of knowledge with relevance beyond any one academic discipline or field of thought.”

You can reach the editors at MELiteratures@gmail.com or through the website.