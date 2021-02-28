Exchanges: Journal of Literary Translation is seeking submissions for their Spring 2021 issue through March 31:
We accept translations of poetry, short or excerpted fiction, plays, and literary nonfiction. We also welcome visual art submissions of any medium to be featured alongside our translations. We consider English-language reviews, interviews, and essays on translation and translation studies for publication on our blog. Writers should query the blog editor at studorg-exchanges@uiowa.edu, subject line “Blog pitch.” We happily accept simultaneous submissions, but ask that you notify us if your work is accepted elsewhere.
To be considered, submissions must include:
- both the original and the translation in a copy-pastable format (i.e., we prefer not to receive pdfs);
- 50- to 100-word biographies of both author and translator;
- a short note on the process of translation (refer to our previously published notes for ideas);
- and permission for online publication of the original text from the rightsholder(s).
More about submitting to the journal on their website.