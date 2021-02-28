Exchanges: Journal of Literary Translation is seeking submissions for their Spring 2021 issue through March 31:

They write:

Image from Exchanges

We accept translations of poetry, short or excerpted fiction, plays, and literary nonfiction. We also welcome visual art submissions of any medium to be featured alongside our translations. We consider English-language reviews, interviews, and essays on translation and translation studies for publication on our blog. Writers should query the blog editor at studorg-exchanges@uiowa.edu, subject line “Blog pitch.” We happily accept simultaneous submissions, but ask that you notify us if your work is accepted elsewhere.

To be considered, submissions must include:

  • both the original and the translation in a copy-pastable format (i.e., we prefer not to receive pdfs);
  • 50- to 100-word biographies of both author and translator;
  • a short note on the process of translation (refer to our previously published notes for ideas);
  • and permission for online publication of the original text from the rightsholder(s).

More about submitting to the journal on their website.

