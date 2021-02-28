Exchanges: Journal of Literary Translation is seeking submissions for their Spring 2021 issue through March 31:

We accept translations of poetry, short or excerpted fiction, plays, and literary nonfiction. We also welcome visual art submissions of any medium to be featured alongside our translations. We consider English-language reviews, interviews, and essays on translation and translation studies for publication on our blog. Writers should query the blog editor at studorg-exchanges@uiowa.edu, subject line “Blog pitch.” We happily accept simultaneous submissions, but ask that you notify us if your work is accepted elsewhere.