This year, Dardishi will run a ten-day program of Zoom events led by Arab and North African women and gender minorities as “an invitation to explore, learn, imagine and rest together”:

There will be talks, workshops, film screenings, a sound walk, and community-care sessions, with sliding-scale ticketing.

Talking include “Palestine is a Feminist Issue” with Jennifer Mogannam and Nesreen Hassan; “Nawal El Sadaawi: Fierce, Fearless, Feminist,” with Dr. Ebtihal Mahadeen; “Gender Transgression, (de-)legitimacy and Imposter Syndrome” with Houda Mzioudet; and “Mainstreaming Subaltern Writing,” with Houda Mzioudet, Fatma Emam Sakory, Momtaza Mehri, and Sabah Sanhouri.

One of the workshops, led by Dr. Ebtihal Mahadeen, will focus on “Reading Feminist Voices from the Middle East and North Africa.” The workshop offers “an opportunity to get acquainted with a number of Arab and North African feminist authors and texts that engage with questions of sexuality, queerness, and everyday life in the region.”

There will also be a series of documentary film screenings that have a “focus on political activism highlight militant cinema and essay film as modes of activism in themselves, and introduce us to communities who are challenging surveillance and censorship in the regions/s and the diaspora.”

For more about the 2021 festival, visit the Dardishi website.