Earlier this week, organizers announced the seven-book shortlist for this year’s Palestine Book Awards:
The Palestine Book Awards, now in its tenth year, celebrates books in English about Palestine.
Thirty-nine books were submitted for this year’s prize, and a diverse group of seven books have been shortlisted, from food to fiction to academic work.
The 2021 shortlisted authors are:
- Timothy Brennan, for Places of Mind A Life of Edward Said
- Marc Lamont Hill and Mitchell Plitnick, for Except for Palestine: The Limits of Progressive Politics
- Sahar Mustafah, for The Beauty of Your Face
- Sonia Nimr- Wondrous Journeys in Strange Lands, translated by M Lynx Qualey
- Linda Sarsour, for We Are Not Here to Be Bystanders: A Memoir of Love and Resistance
- Lima Shawa, for A Taste of Gaza : Food and Traditions from Home
- Erik Skare, for A History of Palestinian Islamic Jihad: Faith, Awareness, and Revolution in the Middle East
There are seven judges on the panel this year, and they include a range of journalists, literary critics, translators, and novelists.
Last year’s winners were Susan Abulhawa, Rashid Khalidi, Nathalie Handal, and Finbarr Barry Flood.