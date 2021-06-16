Earlier this week, organizers announced the seven-book shortlist for this year’s Palestine Book Awards:

The Palestine Book Awards, now in its tenth year, celebrates books in English about Palestine.

Thirty-nine books were submitted for this year’s prize, and a diverse group of seven books have been shortlisted, from food to fiction to academic work.

The 2021 shortlisted authors are:

Timothy Brennan, for Places of Mind A Life of Edward Said

Marc Lamont Hill and Mitchell Plitnick, for Except for Palestine: The Limits of Progressive Politics

Sahar Mustafah, for The Beauty of Your Face

Sonia Nimr- Wondrous Journeys in Strange Lands, translated by M Lynx Qualey

Linda Sarsour, for We Are Not Here to Be Bystanders: A Memoir of Love and Resistance

Lima Shawa, for A Taste of Gaza : Food and Traditions from Home

There are seven judges on the panel this year, and they include a range of journalists, literary critics, translators, and novelists.

Last year’s winners were Susan Abulhawa, Rashid Khalidi, Nathalie Handal, and Finbarr Barry Flood.