Literary magazine the other side of hope is calling for submissions for their annual print issue:
They write:
We admire, respect, and are friends with writers and poets from all walks of life. However, the other side of hope exists to serve, bring together, and celebrate the refugee and immigrant communities worldwide. To help promote and showcase writing from these communities, fiction and poetry are open to refugees, asylum seekers, and immigrants only. We accept non-fiction, reviews, and interview submissions by anyone as long as the subject matter sheds light on the refugee and immigrant life.
We offer £100 per published author in the print issue, and £50 per published author in the online issue.
All submissions are considered for either the print or the online issue, at the editors’ discretion.
For the categories of fiction and poetry, which are only open to refugees, asylum seekers, and immigrants, submissions do not need to relate to the refugee or immigrant experience, but can be on any topic.
Other guidelines include:
- fiction: up to two short stories or stand-alone chapters from unpublished novels (1,000 to 8,000 words), or up to five pieces of flash fiction
- poetry: up to four poems (in a single file)
- non-fiction: short essays, creative ethnography, memoir, criticism, reportage, and travelogue (2,000 to 5,000 words), up to two pieces in a single file
- book reviews: on novels, collections of short stories, poetry and non-fiction books—no academic books! (500 to 1,000 words)
- interviews with authors (up to around 2,000 words) do not have to be about a specific book; they could also be discussions around the writing process
Find the full call for submissions here and send your entries to submissions@othersideofhope.com by July 31, 2021.