Literary magazine the other side of hope is calling for submissions for their annual print issue:

They write:

We admire, respect, and are friends with writers and poets from all walks of life. However, the other side of hope exists to serve, bring together, and celebrate the refugee and immigrant communities worldwide. To help promote and showcase writing from these communities, fiction and poetry are open to refugees, asylum seekers, and immigrants only. We accept non-fiction, reviews, and interview submissions by anyone as long as the subject matter sheds light on the refugee and immigrant life.

We offer £100 per published author in the print issue, and £50 per published author in the online issue.

All submissions are considered for either the print or the online issue, at the editors’ discretion.