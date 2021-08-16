This poem, by poet, publisher, and prominent booktuber Nada Elshabrawy, first appeared in the Winter 2020 DREAMS issue of ArabLit Quarterly. We re-run it here for Women in Translation Momth (#WiTMonth):

In a Bad Movie

By Nada Elshabrawy

Translated by Salma Hesham

We walk the streets shoulder to shoulder

bumping into plastic mannequins

they break

but we shatter

and no one knows how to collect the fragments

and the problem is not the remains

the problem is the dreams, incomplete

parts of which cannot become whole again

and this is the worst part of the story:

who is lost now?

me

or just my feelings

and all the things I adored

and all the feelings of extreme happiness:

who is lost now?

me

or the contacts on my phone?

do we both still exist

but we’re not like ourselves anymore?

as if the rain had washed a part of us away

inhale and exhale, slowly

inhale, and don’t exhale

all the doctors prescribe the same drug

and I am determined to neither taste nor try it

but still I walk the streets hand-in-hand with the air

writing poems and showing them to no one

save the empty seats on the bus

and the black tar on the streets

I talk about January, winter, and cold

about people who need to talk

more than they need songs and roses,

about the wide expanse with a dead end

and those who left the remains

of their unfinished stories near the pavement

on the ground

about wrinkles on feelings

rather than wrinkles on faces



and sometimes—well, occasionally—

I show my poems to a few friends

who can tolerate my hallucinations

and who can listen, even to my silence, and don’t complain

much about how I leave bits and pieces of myself

between the lines, or lose myself in the poem

and write rhyming words in my mind

and when I try to capture them on paper

they disappear!

People see me as an exception

and don’t like to get too close

—that’s why I master leaving spaces—

for me, people are background actors in a bad movie

that no one cared to watch, so it failed

and was soon replaced

and so, the scales are fair

not doing an injustice to either of us



they ask the same questions, out of curiosity

and I give the same answers, out of laziness

this is the whole story

life goes on, and still it tries to crush me

but I walk, indifferent to its existence

listening to songs that keep me company

and warm me in the embrace of the oud



Now I laugh and don’t care about a thing

I always walk the streets shoulder to shoulder

and when I shatter now

I don’t bother to collect the remains

this is what happens every day

but the thing I forgot to say

and that annoys me

is that this poem kept me awake

—although I was starting to doze off—

and here I am, finishing it

but sleep will not come

*

Nada El Shabrawy is a poet and youtuber living between Paris and Cairo. Born in 1995 in Almahalla Alkubra, she graduated with a law degree from Mansoura University and later moved to Cairo to concentrate on creative writing and publishing. She currently works in the book industry, and her influential youtube channel about books, Dodet Kotob, has more than 100,000 subscribers. In early 2019, she debuted a podcast on international women writers, and in November of the same year, the second season on famous fictional characters was released. Her first poetry collection came out in Arabic in 2020, and she is currently at work on her second.

Salma Hesham is a freelance translator and short-story writer. She was born in Egypt in 1986 and studied English language and literature at the Arab Open University, and earned two professional translation certificates from the American University in Cairo. She has worked as a freelance editor, translator, and culture reporter at a number of online and print newspapers. Her first book was a collection of short stories titled The Room of Changing Feelings (2017).

