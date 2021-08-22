Kohl: A Journal for Body and Gender Research is calling for submissions for their Special Issue on Anticolonial Feminist Imaginaries:

They write:

This collection aims to revisit and reimagine the location of gender and sexual politics in anticolonial revolutionary struggles. This builds on the exciting and important scholarly work, literary writing, and archiving projects that have emerged to document and explore the question of anticolonial feminisms, which remains under-represented in broader questions of anticolonialism, twentieth century politics, histories of the left, and scholarly work on revolutions. We therefore imagine this as a contribution to the rich body of work focusing on marginalised, subaltern and radical knowledges, movements and figures, as well as to what thinking about anticolonialism from feminist spaces can tell us about past, present and future.

Submissions can include visual essays; speculative pieces; research notes; reflective pieces; journal articles; archival documents with commentary; photographs; fiction and autobiography; pieces in the form of fragments; and poetry.

Find the call and detailed submission guidelines on Kohl’s website.

If you are interested in contributing, please submit a title and an abstract of 350 words to both email accounts: s.salem3@lse.ac.uk and sajeda@mcmaster.ca by September 1, 2021.

Also open for submissions is the Etisalat Award for Arabic Children’s Literature:

They write:

The Etisalat Award for Arabic Children’s Literature was launched in 2009. It aims to provide an incentive for publishers, authors, and illustrators to publish Arabic children’s books and apps that are of the highest quality in both form and content. It is one of the richest awards of its kind in the world and is considered among the most important literary awards for children’s literature in the Arab region.

For the first time, this year’s categories include one dedicated to comic books, besides the usual categories for different age groups.

Find all eligibility criteria and guidelines on their website and submit your entry by August 31, 2021 using this form.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

WhatsApp

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Skype

