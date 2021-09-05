The 2021 Khayrallah Prize is open for submissions until September 30:

The Moise A. Khayrallah Center for Lebanese Diaspora Studies says about their prize:

Whether in visual art, written work, performance or electronic medium, the Khayrallah Prize identifies, awards and publicly honors those whose original work focuses on any aspect of life in Lebanon, or among Lebanese immigrants, whether in the past or present. The winner will receive a monetary prize of $10,000, and will be invited to receive the prize at a public ceremony with a presentation of their winning contribution.

Requirements include:

one entry per applicant

entry must be accompanied by short biographical sketch in English (max. 1 page, single spaced)

entries must include a statement describes the artwork and how the entrant thinks it expresses the Lebanese diasporic experience (max. 3 pages, double spaced)

works submitted may be in Arabic, English, French, Spanish or Portuguese

Find detailed instructions on the application process on the Khayrallah Center’s website and submit your entry by October 1, 2021 to lebanesestudies@ncsu.edu with “Khayrallah Prize” in the subject line

