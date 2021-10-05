Last week, the AUC Press, the Association for Modern and Contemporary Art from the Arab World, Iran and Turkey (AMCA), and the Barjeel Art Foundation announced a new manuscript award:

The award, named for Palestinian artist and author Jabra Ibrahim Jabra, is to be presented to “the best scholarly manuscript in the area of the contemporary and modern art history of the Arab world, Iran, and Turkey.”

Each year’s winning manuscript will be published by the American University in Cairo Press, with a provision from the Barjeel Art Foundation for the inclusion of full-color illustrations.

The new Jabra Ibrahim Jabra Award’s criteria and eligibility are:

Any previously unpublished scholarly manuscript is eligible for submission

Only manuscripts composed by a single author will be considered

By submitting your manuscript, you are agreeing that you are giving AUC Press the right of first refusal to publish your book

The judging panel’s decision is final

Those interested in the prize are asked to please send submissions to AMCA at info@amcainternational.org.

More at the AUC Press website.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

WhatsApp

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Skype

