The Goethe-Institut in Lebanon is calling for applications for their 2021 Support Fund:

They write:

In response to the increasing isolation faced by cultural practitioners residing in Lebanon today, the Goethe-Institut Libanon is launching its 2021 Support Fund for artists, collectives and independent cultural professionals to promote international networks and dialogues and support individuals or groups of individuals in the realization of jointly planned projects. The 2021 Support Fund offers one-time financial support for the implementation of a new or ongoing project and seeks to facilitate international contacts, encounters and experiences for people living in Lebanon with the overall aim of fostering collaborative work processes and artistic research in local as well as transnational contexts.

Eligible for the fund are individuals or collectives who practice

Visual Arts (painting, sculpture, graphics, architecture, photography, media-art)

Performance Arts (dance, theater, performance, music)

Artists’ moving image

Critical and Creative Writing

Artistic Research

Find more information and the CfA on the Goethe-Institut’s website and submit your application by October 24, 2021 via their online application portal.

