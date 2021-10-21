Launching: A Reorganization of ArabLit

Yesterday, we launched the first phase of our reorganization of ArabLit, led by ArabLit’s Managing Editor Wiam El-Tamami.

The idea behind this reorganization is to help readers access the website’s 11+ years of essays, fiction, poetry, interviews, news, listicles, and more. We are moving away from a daily-blog format to two intertwined magazines: ArabLit and ArabLit Quarterly. The first aims to be flexible and interactive, a resource that brings together translators, authors, publishers, and readers; the second aims to be a beautiful object readers can keep forever. Or, barring that, for a very long time.

In this new iteration of the website, you will find a growing number of categories at right. If you visit “Poetry,” for instance, you should be able to find featured poems in translation, interviews with poets and poet-translators, as well as an increasingly complete list of all the poems we have published — although we are still in the process of categorizing old work.

As we work through the update process, we appreciate your thoughts on things that might have gone missing, or aspects of the re-organization that may be confusing. ArabLit still aims to be an open platform that welcomes all those who are interested in Arabic Literature and translation.

