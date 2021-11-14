Sunday Submissions: The Markaz Review

The Markaz Review is calling for submissions for an issue on LAUGHTER:

They write:

The December issue of The Markaz Review will be devoted to laughter and levity—to satire, irony, humor and the ludicrous; to exploring, representing and offering perspectives on humor’s uses and forms, from historical to contemporary cultures. After a couple of rough Covid years, not to mention climate and human disasters everywhere, we can all truly use some fun and comic relief. Query us with your video clips, interviews, caricatures, political cartoons, artwork, photography, short story, essay, or review proposal.

Send your queries to editor@themarkaz.org by December 1, 2021 and find more information here.

