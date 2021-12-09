New Publisher Alert: Héloïse Press Looking for Women’s Lit in English Translation

Next year will see a new UK-based publisher of women’s narrative literature in translation: Héloïse Press.

On their website, they write:

Héloïse Press champions world-wide female talent. Héloïse’s careful selection of books gives voice to emerging and well-established female writers from home and abroad. With a focus on intimate, visceral and powerful narratives, Héloïse Press brings together women’s issues and literary sophistication.

They currently have three novels listed on their website and slated to appear next year, translated from the Italian, German, and French.

Submissions, they say, are open to both English-languages authors and translators whose target language is English.

You can also find the new press on Twitter at @HeloisePress.

