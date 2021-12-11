Listen Now: Bulaq’s ‘Best of 2021’

For our end-of-year book list, co-hosts M Lynx Qualey and Ursula Lindsey made up their own categories — from “best collection by a poet I hadn’t heard of before” ” to “best book about cannibalism” to “best book that lived up to the hype” — and added a few more along the way.
It’s a journey through 10 books that struck and stayed with them this year, and you can listen at listen.sowt.com/Bulaq.
Without giving too much away, the categories are:
Best literary cookbook for children (MLQ).
Best book I’ve been waiting for years to see published (Ursula).
Best collection of poetry by a poet previously unknown to me (MLQ).
Best book I’m reading even if I haven’t gotten far (Ursula).
Best book about cannibalism (MLQ).
Best book I’ve ordered someone for Christmas (Ursula).
Best gift book for under $20 (MLQ).
Best book that actually lived up to the hype (Ursula).
Best introduction to a novel (MLQ).
Best book about the “Syrian refugee crisis” (Ursula).
BONUS CATEGORY: Best Arabic-language list from a publisher
We also say goodbye to Humphrey Davies (1947-2021).