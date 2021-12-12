Sunday Submissions: A Decolonial Guide to Palestine & Sekka Literary Prize

Editor’s note: Apologies! We sent out the wrong link to the BULAQ “Best of 2021” episode yesterday. For those who missed it, it’s listen.sowt.com/Bulaqep78.

*

The editors of Detours: A Decolonial Guide to Palestine are calling for contributors through December 15, 2021:

The editors, Lila Adib Sharif, Jennifer Lynn Kelly, and Somdeep Sen, write:

Detours: A Decolonial Guide to Palestine is a co-edited volume in the “Detours” series of alternative guide books published by Duke University Press. This interdisciplinary project will use a decolonial praxis to approach and upend the guidebook genre. Detours: A Decolonial Guide to Palestine will showcase how Palestinians across Palestine and in the diaspora reshape forms of tourism to their homeland in order to lay a claim to it in the midst of Israel’s settler colonial project. As a collaborative and co-edited volume, Detours: A Decolonial Guide to Palestine provides a window into the creative, nuanced, and complex work of Palestinian solidarity tour guides, scholars, artists, writers, and activists.

They are looking for contributions including anti-colonial tour itineraries, visual cartographies, satiric postcards, artwork, literary prose, redrawn maps, poetry, original lyrics, de/anti-colonial culinary narratives, collages, cartoons, and narrative essays about the everyday manifestations and impacts of tourism, militarism, and colonialism.

Read the full call for contributions here and submit your proposal by December 15, 2021 to detourspalestine@gmail.com.

***

Also open for submissions is the first ever iteration of the Sekka Literary Prize:

They write:

As part of our efforts to support talents from the Gulf region and wider Arab world, and introduce their works to international readers, Sekka is happy to launch, for the first time, its annual literary prize. There will be three winners, one for each category: fiction, non-fiction and poetry. There will also be a runner up in each category. Submitters are welcome to send in fiction or nonfiction works and poetry works, in English or translated to English.

For fiction and non-fiction, submissions must be between 1,500 and 5,000 words; for poetry, up to three poems totalling no more than 12 pages may be submitted.

Find the full submission guidelines on Sekka’s website and send your piece(s) to admin@sekkamag.com by December 31, 2021.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

WhatsApp

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Skype

