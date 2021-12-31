Lit & Found: 5 of the Best Arab Comics & Graphic Novels of 2021

Over at Middle East Eye, Bahira Amin has put together an excellent list of five of the best Arab comics and graphic-novel releases of 2021.

This diverse list showcases some of the exciting work going on in comix art in Arabic, in a wide array of styles, from Egypt, Lebanon, and Tunisia.

One of the comix, El 3osba (The League), is available to read for free online in both English and Arabic. Others can be bought from online distributors, including Maamoul Press (Deena Mohamed’s Shubeik Lubeik), Neel wa Furat (Ali Baghdadi, Mahmoud Refaat, and Ahmed Essam El-Sayed‘s Waqt al-Shedda), and The Book Home (Rawand Issa’s Fi Butn al-Howt and the anthology Asateer al-Khowf).

Read the full listicle, including quotes from the author-illustrators at Middle East Eye.

