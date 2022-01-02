Sunday Submissions: Naguib Mahfouz Medal for Literature

Submissions are invited for the Naguib Mahfouz Medal for Literature 2022:

AUC Press write:

The Naguib Mahfouz Medal for Literature consists of a silver medal, a cash prize of US$5,000, and publication worldwide in English translation by the American University in Cairo Press.

Eligible for submission are contemporary novels that:

were written and published in Arabic (anywhere, but not self-published) in 2020 or 2021;

have not yet been translated and published in English;

have not yet received a literary award;

are by living authors (at the time of submission).

Submissions may be made by the author or the publisher.

Find all details on how to submit on the AUC Press’ website and make sure that all three required physical copies, a PDF copy, the completed submission form as well as a recent photo of the author arrive at their offices by January 15, 2022.

