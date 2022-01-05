Launching ‘In Focus: IRAQ’

By Hend Saeed and Wiam El-Tamami

Who are the most interesting women writers in Iraq? Which literary works could be considered part of the modern “canon” in Algeria, and who are some of the influential voices blazing bold and challenging new trails in Palestine?

Each month, we focus on a different country or borderless region in the Maghreb or Mashreq, publishing original poetry, fiction, and literary nonfiction by its writers, asking translators, authors, scholars, and readers to weigh in on their favorite works, and featuring pieces from our archives that reflect on the literary production of that country.

Our first focus is IRAQ, curated by contributor Hend Saeed.

We launch this section with a discussion of the modern Iraqi canon and exciting new voices with Iraqi authors and translators, a list of “30 Days of Iraqi Women Writers,” with 30 recommended books, a talk with book-cover artist Ali al-Tajer, and more.

We envision this as an ongoing resource, with monthly updates from section curator Hend Saeed. Authors and translators who would like to contribute to the section can reach us through our Submittable.

Find the section at arablit.org/iraq.

Start to explore:

Writers Select: Canonical Works & New Voices

30 Reads: A Month of Iraqi Women Writers

Ali al-Tajer on Book-cover Design and Iraqi Stories

