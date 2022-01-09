Sunday Submissions: Post-Millennial MENAWA Conference

The MENAWA Research and Reading Group is calling for papers for their online conference on ‘New Approaches to Literature, Translation, and Creative Expression’:

The organizers write:

This multidisciplinary conference seeks to examine MENAWA (Middle East/North Africa/ West Asia) creative expression through innovative lenses and new critical paradigms. We aim to identify emergent trends across literature and visual media as well as networks of production, reception, and circulation (pedagogy, literary translation & criticism, publishing) in order to illuminate new approaches to understanding creative cultural expression from these regions. To that end, we seek to extend the focus of the conference beyond established analyses of such forms of art and the dominant theoretical frameworks through which to view them.

Conference papers could address but are not limited to the following topics:

Gender Relations in the Contemporary Era

Cultural Negotiation/Translation and Multiculturalism

The Politics of Literary Translation

Queerness & Sexuality in MENAWA Cultural Expression

Narratives of the Arab Spring

Canons, Curricula, and Prizes

New approaches to Exile and the Diaspora

Negotiations of Identity and Memory

Trauma, Resistance, and Recovery

Find all details on MENAWA’s website or at their Twitter account and submit a 300-500 word abstract for your 20-minute paper presentation by January 28, 2022 via email.

