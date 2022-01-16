Sunday Submissions: 2022 AKO Caine Prize for African Writing

The 2022 AKO Caine Prize for African Writing is open for submissions by publishers until January 31:

The organizers write:

The AKO Caine Prize for African Writing is an annual award for a short story by an African writer published in English, whether they reside in Africa or elsewhere. The winner is awarded a cash prize of £10,000 and four shortlisted writers will receive £500 each.

Eligible are stories that:

were written by an African writer (someone who is a national of an African country, or who has a parent who is African by birth or nationality);

have been published in the last 5 years (after January 31, 2017);

are between 3000 and 10,000 words;

are submitted by their publisher with the author’s consent;

have been published in English (translations are eligible!);

were not previously submitted to the Caine Prize.

Find all details on the Caine Prize’s website and submit (or rather, make your publisher submit!) your short stories via this submission form by January 31, 2022.

