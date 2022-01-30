Sunday Submissions: The Markaz Review

The Markaz Review is calling for submissions for an issue on LOS ANGELES:

They write:

Acknowledging that the Middle East/Mashriq & North Africa/Maghreb are not “over there” but here, in European and American societies, present for centuries now, The Markaz Review seeks creative submissions about/from/taking place in/thinking about Los Angeles from afar — TMR will consider art, comics, photography, personal essays, fiction, poetry, music and film for the upcoming LOS ANGELES/TMR 18 issue.

The deadline to query is February 5, 2022 and final copy delivery is due no later than February 10, 2022. Please submit to editor@themarkaz.org and find more information here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

WhatsApp

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Skype

