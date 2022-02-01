Launching ‘In Focus: ALGERIA’

By Nadia Ghanem and Leonie Rau

This month, we’re launching the second section to focus on a different country or borderless region in the Maghreb or Mashreq, publishing original poetry, fiction, and literary nonfiction by its writers, asking translators, authors, scholars, and readers to weigh in on their favorite works, and featuring pieces from our archives that reflect on the literary production of that country.

Our second focus is Algeria, co-curated by Nadia Ghanem and Leonie Rau.

We launch this section with a discussion of the exciting new voices with Algerian authors, a list of “30 Days of Algerian Women Writers,” and a list of the writers who are shaping contemporary Algerian literature by Zakia Allal. We also have short stories by Baya Mahieddine and Safia Ketou; interviews with Ahlam Mosteghanemi, Samir Kacimi, and Abdelouahab Aissaoui; poetry by Samira Negrouche and more.

We envision this as an ongoing resource. Authors and translators who would like to contribute to the section can reach us through our Submittable.

Find the section at arablit.org/algeria.

*

Start to explore:

Writers Select: New & Inventive Voices

Six Algerian Novelists Whose Work is Shaping Algerian Lit

30 Reads: A Month of Algerian Women Writers

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

WhatsApp

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Skype

