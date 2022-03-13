Sunday Submissions: AFAC Creative and Critical Writings Grant

The Arab Fund for Arts and Culture is open for applications through April 1, 2022:

They write:

The Creative and Critical Writings grant provides support to critical writings on the arts and culture, theatrical writings, children and youth literature (including both the adaptation of classical Arabic and international literature as well as original stories), graphic novel, short story, poetry, in addition to online publishing platform. The final product should be in Arabic language.

AFAC is open to receive project applications from all Arab individuals working in the fields specified above as well as to relevant Arab or non-Arab institutions (publishing houses, online literary platforms, …) as long as the final product is in Arabic.

Find the details about the grants as well as requirements for application on AFAC’s website and submit your application by April 1, 2022, 5 pm Beirut time.

