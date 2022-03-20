Sunday Submissions: 2022 Saif Ghobash Banipal Prize

The 2022 Saif Ghobash Banipal Prize is open for submissions through March 31, 2022:

They write:

The Saif Ghobash Banipal Prize is an annual award of £3,000 for published translations from Arabic of full-length works of imaginative and creative writing of literary merit and general interest.

The prize, administered by the Society of Authors, is open to translations from Arabic to English published between 1 April 2021 and 31 March 2022, with the Arabic original published any time during or after 1967.

Submissions can only be made by the publisher, who also needs to provide five copies of the English translation and four copies of the original Arabic book.

In order to submit a book, publishers need to fill out the entry form available on the Society of Author’s website by March 31, 2022.

Last year’s winner was Sarah Enany’s translation of The Girl with Braided Hair by Rasha Adly. Read more here.

