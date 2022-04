London Book Fair Opens Today: Arabic Lit and Translation Highlights

The London Book Fair opens today, back in person for the first time since 2019.

Literary-translation-focused events this year emphasize power relationships in translation, with an extra boost for Arabic literature this year, especially Emirati literature, as Sharjah is the year’s “market focus.” Several Arabic-English literary translators are speaking at panel events, including Nariman Youssef, Alice Guthrie, Sawad Hussain, Katharine Halls, and Marilyn Booth. A handful of Emirati writers will also be speaking, including poets Khalid AlBudoor and Afra Atiq, and novelist Dubai Abulhoul.

Below are a few of the highlights. The complete list of events can be found at londonbookfair.co.uk.

Tuesday, April 5

The Good, The Bad, The Ugly: Translator/Author Relationships

Clare Richards. Translator, Kari Dickson, Translator, Nariman Youssef, Literary Translator

Literary Translation Centre12:10 – 12:55

Translating non-European literatures

Olivia Snaije, Journalist, Maithreyi Karnoor, Writer and Translator, Alice Guthrie, Arabic Translator and Editor, Katja Zakrajsek, Slovenian Translator

Literary Translation Centre15:25 – 16:10

Wednesday, April 6

Pitching and Access: The Pandemic-Era Professions

Anton Hur, Translator, Dr. Elena Pala, Translator, Dr. Kavita Bhanot, Writer, Researcher, Editor, Translator, Literaturemustfall, Nichola Smalley, Publicity Director / Translator, And Other Stories

Literary Translation Centre10:00 – 10:45

Computer-assisted literary translation

Professor Duncan Large, Academic Director, British Centre for Literary Translation, Dr. Marion Winters, Senior Lecturer, Heriot-Watt University, Dr. Roy Youdale, Research Associate in Translation Studies, University of Bristol, Gosia Cabaj, Head of Information Services Northwestern Europe, Goethe Institute London

Literary Translation Centre11:05 – 11:50

Questioning neutrality

Ayesha Siddqi, Writer, Sawad Hussain, Arabic Translator, Eluned Gramich, Writer and Translator, National Library of Wales, Lúcia Collischonn, PhD Candidate and Literary Translator, University of Warwick

Literary Translation Centre13:15 – 14:00

The Knowledge Gap – what is lost when we don’t translate?

Erica Hesketh, Chief Executive, Poetry Translation Centre, Diana Bellessi, Author, Leo Boix, Poet and Translator

Literary Translation Centre15:25 – 16:10

Pitching and Access: New Opportunities

Dr. Kavita Bhanot, Writer, Researcher, Editor, Translator, Literaturemustfall, Gersy Ifeanyi Ejimofo, Founder, DAS Editions | DBB Afropolitan Digital Limited, Lisette Verhagen, Literary Agent, Peters Fraser + Dunlop, Will Forrester, Translation and International Manager, English PEN

Literary Translation Centre16:30 – 17:15

Emirati Women Writers, Shaping the Country’s Literary Scene

Dr. Afra Atiq, Emirati Poet, Spoken Word Artist and PhD Candidate, Dubai Abulhoul, Founder, Fiker Institute, Katherine Halls, Arabic-English translator & Agent, 10/11

Sharjah Book Authority Stand 7J1111:30 – 12:30

Thursday, April 7

Khalid AlBudoor in conversation with Erica Hesketh

Khalid Albudoor, Poet

English PEN Literary Salon10:30 – 11:15

Less translated?: a conversation with BCLT Translators in Residence Sawad Hussain and Laura McGloughlin, hosted by the Less Translated

Laura McGloughlin, Literary Translator, Dr. Olivia Hellewell, Translator, Slovene, Sawad Hussain, Arabic Translator

Literary Translation Centre11:05 – 11:50

Literary translation and book fairs: debate

Daniel Hahn, Translator, Writer and Editor, Rachel Stevens, Director Literature, British Council

Literary Translation Centre13:15 – 14:00

Arabic and English Translation: Trends and Possibilities

Nariman Youssef, Literary Translator, H.E. Omar Ghobash, Assistant Minister for Cultural Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs & International Cooperation UAE, Will Mackie, Senior Programme Manager, New Writing North, Marilyn Booth

Literary Translation Centre14:20 – 15:05

