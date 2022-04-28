Recommended: The Common’s Palestine Collection

Next Wednesday, The Common magazine will launch their twenty-third issue. This issue features a special section that includes ten short stories by Palestinian authors, including Samira Azzam’s “The Roc Flew over Shahraban,” translated by Ranya Abdel Rahman, from a collection of Azzam’s stories, Out of Time, (finally) forthcoming this fall.

The full Palestine portfolio:

MAHMOUD SHUKAIR, “A Letter to Kofi Annan,” translated by Nariman Youssef

SAMIRA AZZAM’s “The Roc Flew over Shahraban,” translated by Ranya Abdel Rahman

SUHAIL MATAR Granada, Translated by Amika Fendi

ABEER KHSHIBOON “The Stranger,” Translated by Nashwa Gowanlock

SHEIKHA HUSSEIN HELAWY Who Drew the Curtains?, Translated by Nariman Youssef

KHALED AL-JEBOUR Night’s Froth. Translated by Amika Fendi

SUHEIR ABU OKSA DAOUD Oh, My Nana, Translated by Nashwa Gowanlock

IZZAT AL-GHAZZAWI Day Trip, Translated by Nariman Youssef

ZIAD KHADDASH Well-Lit Garden. Translated by Amika Fendi

EYAD BARGHUTHY Curses, Translated by Nashwa Gowanlock

Also, don’t miss the launch event on May 4, featuring Palestinian writer Eyad Barghuthy and translator and ArabLit editor Nashwa Gowanlock, in conversation with fiction writer Fernando Flores, poet Tina Cane, and the magazine’s editor-in-chief Jennifer Acker.

Sign up for the event through the Amherst College website

