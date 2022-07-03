Sunday Submissions: ‘Samandal’

Beirut-based comic magazine Samandal is calling for submissions for their 18th issue:
They are “open to all languages, with a special thirst for Arabic” and will accept submissions of comics that must adhere to the following specifications:
- 16.5 x 23.5 cm (in case of full page images, please add 5mm of bleed)
- Grayscale
- 300 dpi minimum
- From 1 to 15 pages combined in one PDF
- Illustrator/writer teams are welcome
Send your stories via email to samandalcomics@gmail.com before July 24 2022, email subject “Submission#18_name(s)”. Find the call on their Instagram page.