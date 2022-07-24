Sunday Submissions: ‘Wasafiri’ Looks For Editors at Large

UK-based literary magazine, Wasafiri, is calling for applications to their Editors at Large program:

The call reads:

Wasafiri is excited to announce an opportunity to join our Editors at Large programme for anyone based in the Middle East and working in literary cultures. This initiative welcomes applications from people interested in working with local editors, writers, and arts organisations in their respective locations to collaborate with Wasafiri. The Editors at Large is a voluntary position at Wasafiri designed to connect local literary networks with a broader international network, and generate new partnerships and opportunities for writers, publishers, and literary organisers, across the region and across the globe.

They are currently interested in applications from people based in Bahrain, Cyprus, Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Israel, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Palestine, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the Syrian Arab Republic, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, or Yemen.

Send your application (cover letter, CV, formal writing sample in any genre) to wasafiri@qmul.ac.uk by July 31, 2022, and find the CfA on Wasafiri’s website.

