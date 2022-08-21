Sunday Submissions: NCW Emerging Translator Mentorships 2023

The National Centre for Writing is seeking applications from translators into English for the 2022/23 NCW Emerging Translator Mentorship programme:

Organizers write:

The scheme matches up experienced translators with emerging translators for a six-month period during which they work together on practical translation projects, developing their craft through working on a chosen text or texts. The mentor acts as an adviser to the mentee on aspects of life as a professional translator, such as time management, meeting deadlines, managing finances and understanding contracts, and as an advocate for their mentee with publishers in search of literary translators.

An emerging translator working from Arabic into English and based anywhere in the world will be mentored by Sawad Hussain for six months (October 2022–March 2023). The mentee will receive a £500 bursary and reasonable travel expenses associated with the mentorship and attend various events. Samples of mentees’ work will also be published in a print and digital anthology.

Applications are open until August 31, 2022, with all information available on NCW’s website.

