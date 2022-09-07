#WorldKidLitMonth Giveaway: ‘Thunderbird’ Book One, by Sonia Nimr

To celebrate World Kid Lit Month, we are giving away copies of the first book in Palestinian novelist Sonia Nimr’s award-winning Thunderbird trilogy, now available in translation from University of Texas Press.

Win a copy of the book, or a magnet, keychain, or button. No plants being given away.

To enter to win a copy (or button, keychain, or magnet), leave your email address below. At the end of the month, the RafflePress app will choose a minimum of 30 winners: nine will win books, and the remainder will win buttons, keychains, or magnets.

For more about Arabic literature for young readers in translation, visit the WorldKidLit and ArabKidLitNow websites.

