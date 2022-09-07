WorldKidLitMonth Giveaway: ‘Thunderbird’ Book One, by Sonia Nimr

To celebrate World Kid Lit Month, we are giving away copies of the first book in Palestinian novelist Sonia Nimr’s award-winning Thunderbird trilogy, now available in translation from University of Texas Press.

Win a copy of the book, or a magnet, keychain, or button. No plants being given away.

To enter to win a copy (or button, keychain, or magnet), leave your email address below. At the end of the month, the RafflePress app will choose a minimum of 30 winners: nine will win books, and the remainder will win buttons, keychains, or magnets.

For more about Arabic literature for young readers in translation, visit the WorldKidLit and ArabKidLitNow websites.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

WhatsApp

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Skype

