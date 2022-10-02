Sunday Submissions: Call for Pitches for the LAL’s Blog

The Library of Arabic Literature is looking for contributors to their blog:

We’re looking for writers who are enthusiastic about Arabic literature to contribute to the Library of Arabic Literature blog. We welcome ideas for posts on a variety of topics. Previous blog posts have included reflections on how LAL books fit with a broader theme, such as the Global Middle Ages or disability studies, as well as surprising comparisons (e.g. ‘Antarah and Cardi B). Blog posts should be 800-1200 words long and must feature at least one LAL book, preferably (but not necessarily) one published within the last two years. We offer an honorarium of $400 for each post.

Pitches are read on a rolling basis. Email your pitch and a short bio to lucie.taylor@nyu.edu with the phrase “LAL Blog Pitch” in the subject line. Find the original call at the LAL’s website.

