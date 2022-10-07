Lit & Found: A New Translation of Imru al-Qays by Robyn Creswell

Over at the Poetry Foundation website, scholar-translator Robyn Creswell has a beautiful new translation of Imru al-Qays.
The sixth-century poet’s “Suspended Ode” has been translated by a number of different translators and translator-poets, from Sir William Jones to A.J. Arberry to Desmond O’Grady to Kareem James Abu-Zeid, but to be a classic work means to bear out many translations.
Creswell’s appears in the May 2022 issue of Poetry and opens with lyric precision:
Read it over at the Poetry Foundation website.
