Sunday Submissions: The Island Prize 2022/23

The Island Prize is now open for submissions by unpublished African novelists until January 6, 2023:

The organizers write:

The Island Prize is a literary prize that has been curated with the primary aim of helping African writers break into the UK publishing scene. This prize is open to unpublished debut novelists from all African countries, or the diaspora. All short-listed writers will be read by publishers and agents both in the UK, US, and South Africa. This year, we are thrilled to be able to offer a £200 prize to the best writer from the Maghreb region.

To be considered for the prize, writers must send the opening 3 chapters/10,000 words of a finished novel, along with a short synopsis, to submissions@theislandprize.com. Writers must be from any African country to apply.

Read all about the prize at publisher Holland House’s website and the full submission guidelines here. The deadline for submissions is January 6, 2023.

