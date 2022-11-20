Sunday Submissions: Kohl Journal

Kohl: A Journal for Body and Gender Research is calling for submissions for their June 2023 issue on “Queer Futures”:

They write:

We consider queer futures to be both a practice, a method, and a way of doing/being that extend across disciplines and areas of life. In this issue, we invite contributions, in any form or content, that take one side: that of abolition and the building of another world. We ask: How to abolish capitalism without reforming capitalism? How to imagine queer futures without compromise or state-sanctioned pragmatism? What is accountability that doesn’t look like punishment? How to queer and bring home the conversation around world-making and world-building?

Kohl considers unpublished manuscripts of research that critically engage with existing literature and theories.

Simultaneous submissions are not accepted, but works in progress are. Find the call and detailed submission guidelines on Kohl’s website.

Submissions may be in Arabic, English, French, and Spanish and must be sent to submit@kohljournal.press by December 15, 2022, as a .doc or .docx file, with “Submission Queer Futures” as the subject of your e-mail.

