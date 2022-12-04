Sunday Submissions: Rusted Radishes ‘Labor and Idleness’

Rusted Radishes’ 11th issue calls for works of literature and visual art on the theme of ‘Labor & Idleness.‘

They write:

How do the concepts of labor and idleness mirror, face, oppose, or complement one another? How do we imagine labor in a world that has recently seen a seismic shift in people’s engagement with it, but also what of the idle, the time outside of labor, and its fraternal twin concept of the idyllic?

Rusted Radishes are accepting poetry, short stories, novel excerpts, personal essays, investigative journalistic essays, plays, photo essays, graphic narratives, artwork in all genres, and mixed media pieces for their 11th print issue. They also call for video (video essays or short film) and audio submissions (podcast, music, etc.) on the same theme to be specially featured in the webzine. Contributors will receive an honorarium for published work, thanks to a grant from Carnegie Corporation – New York.

Anyone who has a relationship with Lebanon or the MENA region may submit up to five poems, up to three translations, 350-1000 words of flash fiction or 1000-5000 words short stories, max. 5000 words of nonfiction, as well as artwork and drama in different formats. For detailed submission guidelines, head to Rusted Radishes’ Submittable and submit by December 31, 2022.

